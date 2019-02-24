Trump projects optimism before second North Korea summit

President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base for a summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is projecting optimism before a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as he seeks to manage expectations for the meeting.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that he expected the meeting this coming week in Hanoi, Vietnam, to be a “continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore.” He added: “Denuclearization?”

Trump added that Kim knows that “without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World.”

At their first meeting, Trump reached a vaguely worded commitment from North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. Heading into their second sit-down, Trump says North Korea has not tested any nuclear weapons in months and that as long as testing has ceased, he’s in no rush.

