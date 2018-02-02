Trump punts on question of who will win the Super Bowl

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is punting on the question of who will win the Super Bowl.

The president was asked by reporters Friday if he had a prediction and took a pass.

He says: “I better not get involved.”

Trump is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles meet Sunday in the 2018 Super Bowl.

