President Donald Trump has re-appointed Patriots coach Bill Belichick to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrititon.

The council aims to increase youth sports participation and promote healthy and active lifestyles.

Trump originally appointed Belichick to the council in 2018 and the re-appointment is for a two-year term.

