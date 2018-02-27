Trump reaches deal with Boeing on new presidential planes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing to provide the next generation presidential aircraft, the White House says.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Tuesday that the president negotiated a $3.9 billion “fixed price contract” for the new planes, known as Air Force One when the president is on board. It follows years of negotiations between Boeing and the U.S. Air Force — and Trump’s personal intervention since his election.