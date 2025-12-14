WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump reacted Saturday night to the deadly shooting at Brown University, saying he had been fully briefed on the situation.

“What a terrible thing it is,” Trump told reporters. “All we can do right now is pray for the victims, for those that were very badly hurt, it looks like.”

Trump said the FBI is on scene in Providence assisting in the search efforts.

