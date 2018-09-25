Trump say US won’t tolerate abusive trade deals

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump is targeting China, saying the U.S. will no longer tolerate unfair trade arrangements that allow countries to dump their products in America, subsidize their goods, target U.S. industries and manipulate currency to gain unfair advantages.

Trump told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, “The U.S. will not be taken advantage of any longer.” Trump says those days are over and the U.S. will “no longer tolerate such abuse.”

Trump went ahead Monday with a tax hike on $200 billion of Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated by imposing penalties on $60 billion of U.S. products.

Trump says he has great respect for the leader of China but the U.S. trade imbalance with Beijing “cannot be tolerated.”

