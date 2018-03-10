MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s decided on a slogan for his 2020 re-election campaign.

Trump says if he runs again — which is “almost positive” — that he can’t use his “Make America Great Again” tag line. That’s because he’ll already have spent years in office.

Trump says his new slogan will be “Keep America great!” with an exclamation point.

