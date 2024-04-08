(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday that abortion rights should be left to the states, weighing in on one of the most delicate and contentious issues in American politics.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state,” Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social account.

“Many states will be different,” Trump continued. “Many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people.”

Trump added that he was “proudly the person responsible” for the overturning of Roe v. Wade with his appointment of three conservative justices to the US Supreme Court.

The former president did not specify at what number of weeks during a pregnancy he would support an abortion ban, but reiterated his support for exceptions in the case of incest, rape and when the life of the mother is in danger.

