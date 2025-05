CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - President Donald Trump announced Friday that his administration intends to remove Harvard’s tax exempt status.

A Truth Social post Friday morning read: “We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!”

