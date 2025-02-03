(CNN) — President Trump says he agreed to “immediately pause” tariffs on Mexico for a month after a “very friendly” conversation with the country’s president Claudia Sheinbaum.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country,” he wrote.

“We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a “deal” between our two Countries,” the president went on.

The 25% tariffs on Mexico had been set to take effect at midnight.

Sheinbaum also posted on social media about the pause, saying she and Trump had reached agreements on security and trade.

Mexico will immediately reinforce the border with 10,000 members of its National Guard, while the US committed to working on preventing high-powered weapons from being trafficked to Mexico, Sheinbaum said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

