WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says U.S. tech companies will face “a tremendous tax” if they build artificial intelligence data centers in other countries.

Trump did not provide details Friday and he said he hadn’t yet told his own officials about his plan. The Republican president urged Americans to welcome data center construction in their communities and extract concessions from the developers, repeating a point he made before the midterms.

Trump says, “You ought to take advantage of the data centers. Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but don’t shut them off.”

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