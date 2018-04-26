Trump says he’s too busy to buy birthday gift for Melania

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand together at the beginning of the State Arrival Ceremony at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(WHDH) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he’s been too busy to buy Melania a gift for her 48th birthday.

“I better not get into that because I may get in trouble,” Trump said in an interview on Fox & Friends. “Maybe I didn’t get her so much. I got her a beautiful card, you know I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents. I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers.”

The first lady’s birthday this year comes just days after she hosted the first official state dinner of her husband’s administration.

Trump and Melania welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. Melania was at the center of the planning for the extravagant event, and received broad recognition for handling the gala.

Melania has been taking on a well-received and more visible public role lately. Tuesday’s state dinner came after she attended the funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush over the weekend.

In addition to celebrating her birthday Thursday, Melania will join her husband in hosting the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride at the White House.

