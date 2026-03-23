U.S. President Donald Trump has extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying the U.S. will hold off striking power plants in the country for five more days.

Trump also held out the possibility of a resolution to the war, telling reporters that Iran wants “to make a deal,” and claiming U.S. envoys have been holding talks with a “respected” Iranian leader. Shortly after Trump’s social media announcement — hours before the deadline was set to expire — Iranian state television declared that the American leader had backed down “following Iran’s firm warning,” and its parliament speaker denied any negotiations with the U.S.

Relief initially ripped through financial markets Monday morning as oil prices eased following severe losses prior to Trump’s announcement.

Trump also said the U.S. would seek to retrieve Iran’s enriched uranium and end its nuclear program as part of a deal, telling reporters: “We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon. Not even close to it.”

The death toll has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, more than 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 U.S. military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

Here is the latest:

Regional heavyweights Turkey and Egypt speak to warring parties in first sign of coordinated mediation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. Turkey has been an intermediary in past talks between Tehran and Washington.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment Monday on whether the country had relayed messages between Iran and the U.S. On Sunday, Turkish officials said Fidan had also spoken to his counterparts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, and the European Union, as well as with U.S. officials as part of efforts to end the war.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said Cairo has delivered “clear messages” to Iran focusing on de-escalating the conflict, according to his office. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said it was making “constant efforts and communications” with all parties.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that the U.K. was ware of talks between the U.S. and Iran, but told British lawmakers “we mustn’t fall into the false comfort of thinking that there will necessarily be a quick and early end to this.”

Red Cross chief warns that striking civilian infrastructure risks war crimes

Without naming specific countries, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, said in a statement that “deliberate attacks on essential services and civilian infrastructure can amount to war crimes.”

She said the trend isn’t unique to the region or the current war, “but what we have seen in recent days in the Middle East risks reaching a point of no return.”

Iranian official denies negotiations with the US

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf denied Monday that Iran is negotiating with the United States to end the war, adding that “fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets.”

Trump announced on social media before U.S. markets opened Monday that the U.S. is currently holding negotiations with Iran, and that Iran wants to reach a deal to end the war as it enters its fourth week.

Death toll in Lebanon reaches 1,039

The Lebanese Health Ministry said Monday that 10 people had been killed over the past 24 hours.

At least 118 children and 79 women were among those killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since the outbreak of a new Israel-Hezbollah war, the ministry said.

The ministry said 90 more people were also wounded, raising the total number of injured to at least 2,876.

Iran built a vast camera network to control dissent. Israel turned it into a targeting tool

The role of Israel’s hijacking of Iran’s street cameras in the killing of the country’s supreme leader shows how surveillance systems are increasingly being used for targeting in wartime.

Hundreds of millions of internet-connected and poorly secured cameras have been installed above shops, in homes and on street corners across the world. Artificial intelligence now enables militaries and intelligence agencies to search through vast amounts of data to identify targets.

On Feb. 28, Israel vividly demonstrated the potential by locating Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei despite repeated warnings that Iran’s surveillance systems had been compromised, according to interviews and an Associated Press review of leaked data, public statements and news reports.

The use of hacked surveillance cameras among other intelligence to kill Khamenei was described to the AP by an intelligence official with knowledge of the operation and another person who was briefed on the operation. Neither was authorized to speak with the media and both shared information on condition of anonymity.

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Top EU diplomat says Trump’s halt on striking Iran energy is ‘very welcome’

“I think any attacks on infrastructure are causing chaos in the region and really escalating this war even further,” European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said at a news conference in Nigeria.

Surging energy prices have pushed EU leaders to consider cost-cutting steps, including expanding renewables, adjusting taxes, pursuing new trade deals and scrapping carbon credits.

Wright says oil prices have not risen high enough to trigger a significant drop in demand

Energy Secretary Chris Wright says disruptions in the global oil market are “temporary” and says price hikes caused by the Iran war are not yet steep enough to trigger a significant drop in demand.

“Prices have not risen high enough yet to drive meaningful demand destruction,” Wright said at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

Oil prices have climbed to more than $100 a barrel and U.S. gasoline prices surged to nearly $4 a gallon. But Wright said “pragmatic solutions” to release oil from a strategic reserve and allow sanctioned oil already in transit to enter the market should help mitigate the price shocks.

He said Asia has been the most deeply affected by the supply disruptions.

International Energy Agency leader says global economy faces ‘major, major threat’

Forty energy assets in nine countries have been “severely or very severely damaged,” Fatih Birol told Australia’s National Press Club on Monday. “No country will be immune to the effects of this crisis if it continues to go in this direction.”

The oil crises of 1973 and 1979 together lost 10 million barrels per day, causing “major economic problems around the world, the recessions. And today, only as of today, we lost 11 million barrels per day,” he said.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas markets lost about 75 billion cubic meters, and have now lost about 140 BCM as a result of this crisis, he added.

The IEA released a historic 400 million barrels of stockpiled oil “to comfort the markets,” and is consulting with governments in Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East about releasing more, he said.

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