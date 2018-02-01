Trump says senator called him better president than Lincoln, Washington

(WHDH) — President Trump said Thursday that Sen. Orrin Hatch told him that he was a better president than Abraham Lincoln or George Washington.

“Orrin is — I love listening to him speak. He said once I am the single-greatest president in his lifetime. Now he’s a young man, so it’s not that much, but … (laughter) … and he actually once said I’m the greatest president in the history of our country,” Trump said. “And I said does that include Lincoln and Washington? He said yes. I said I love this guy.”

Trump shared the remarks in West Virginia while speaking at a GOP lawmakers retreat.

