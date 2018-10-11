Trump says US stepping up fight against human trafficking

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is stepping up the fight against human trafficking until it can be stamped out “once and for all,” President Donald Trump said Thursday, calling for an end to “modern slavery.”

Trump delivered remarks at the White House at the annual meeting of the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.

The Cabinet-level group includes more than a dozen government entities responsible for combating human trafficking. The annual meeting provides a venue for agencies to report on their efforts to help victims, catch offenders and inform the public about the scourge of human trafficking.

Trump said his administration has “made tremendous strides” since taking office. But, he said, “We will not stop until we have stamped out the menace of human trafficking once and for all.”

Trump said the U.S. is pursuing criminal charges against those who are perpetrating what he called “monstrous acts and deeds.”

