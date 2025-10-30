President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that the United States will begin testing nuclear weapons again.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the decision comes in response to testing from rival countries. He wrote, “Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”

The U.S. has not tested nuclear explosives since 1992.

