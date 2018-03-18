Trump scheduled to visit New Hampshire on Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to visit New Hampshire next week for the first time since the final night of the 2016 general election campaign to discuss the opioid crisis.

WMUR-TV reports Trump is scheduled to make stops on Monday at Manchester Community College and the Manchester Central Fire Station.

The latest data from the National Center for Health Statistics show New Hampshire ranks third in the country in the rate of drug overdose deaths.

Trump said earlier this month his administration would be rolling out a policy on opioids in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make an appearance at a fundraiser for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in Manchester.

