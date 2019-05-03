Trump set to welcome Red Sox to White House next week for World Series celebration

Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox will visit the White House next week to celebrate their latest accomplishment with President Trump.

Trump will welcome the club to the Rose Garden on Thursday to recognize their victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in October. The championship marked Boston’s fourth title in 15 seasons.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is still undecided if he’ll make the trip following his team’s three-game series in Baltimore.

“I’ll let you guys know when I decide,” Cora told reporters earlier this week.

The ceremony is slated to get underway at 3:45 p.m.

