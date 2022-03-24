(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump filed a sprawling federal lawsuit on Thursday against Hillary Clinton and people allegedly involved with opposition research in 2016, accusing them of conspiring to vilify the then-Republican presidential candidate and cripple his campaign.

The lawsuit alleges that Clinton and the Democratic National Committee fabricated a link between the Trump campaign and Russia, triggering an “unfounded federal investigation” and a “media frenzy.”

“Under the guise of ‘opposition research,’ ‘data analytics,’ and other political stratagems, the Defendants nefariously sought to sway the public’s trust,” the lawsuit says. “They worked together with a single, self-serving purpose: to vilify Donald J. Trump.”

A federal criminal investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia brought about several convictions of Trump campaign associates who lied about their political efforts, establishing Russia’s interest in helping Trump in 2016 and finding that the Trump campaign sought to capitalize on Russia’s interference in that election.

The plan, according to Trump’s lawsuit, was to create and leak a series of false reports about connections between the Trump campaign and Russia to both the FBI and the media. When those reports were proved false, allies of the Clinton campaign hacked Trump Tower, Trump’s private apartment and the White House to manipulate data showing a “back-channel,” the lawsuit says.

