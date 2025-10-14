BOSTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he could take away next year’s FIFA World Cup games that are set to be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The President made the comment when he was asked about recent violence in Boston.

A reporter asked Trump if his administration is taking any action over the recent “street takeovers” in several communities, including Boston. Earlier this month, a group shot fireworks at Boston police, setting a cruiser on fire.

“We could take them away. I love the people of Boston and I know the games are sold out, but your mayor is not good,” said President Trump. “The answer is yes. If somebody is doing a bad job, and if I feel there’s unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, ‘let’s move it to another location.’ And he would do that. He’d love to do it. Very easily he’d do it.”

Gillette Stadium is slated to host seven World Cup games, including a quarterfinal match beginning on June 13, 2026.

