WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump suggested that National Guard troops could return to U.S. cities.

“We can go back, we’re allowed to go back in, but we’ll go back in when the crime starts,” Trump said. “Look, the crime will soon start because they now know that we’re out. And at the appropriate time we’ll go, go back in and we may, if we, you know, we’re allowed to. The most powerful thing we have, we haven’t used the insurrection Act.”

Last week the president said he would drop his push to deploy National Guard troops to certain cities because legal road blocks have held up his efforts.

The move was part of his broader crack down on immigration, crime, and protests.

The deployment of National Guard troops is typically controlled by state governors.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)