SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – The Cheesecake Factory is investigating after a Trump supporter claims he was harassed at a local Cheesecake Factory for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

According to the Daily Wire, 22-year-old Eugenior Joseph was eating at the Cheesecake Factory in Dadeland Mall with his girlfriend and her mother on Sunday when he was reportedly confronted by several employees.

Joseph claims the group of employees surrounded him and commented on his hat, which carries the phrase used by President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

Joseph took out his cellphone and recorded police officers that were called to the scene, saying, “Yeah, I wear a Trump hat and look at this. Just because I wore a Trump hat.”

Joseph reportedly told the Daily Wire that some of the employees even tried to intimidate him. His girlfriend added that the employees looked like they were cracking their knuckles and making fists at them.

They eventually decided to leave the restaurant after the alleged harassment. The couple also called police because they were scared somebody was going to do something.

The restaurant chain later issued a statement saying that, upon learning of the incident, they immediately apologized to Joseph and that the individuals involved were suspended, pending the results of an internal investigation.

Despite the statement saying Joseph was immediately apologized to after the event took place, Joseph says that is something that has yet to happen.

