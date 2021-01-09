Trump supporters, BLM protesters demonstrate outside Gov. Baker’s home

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter demonstrators both gathered outside Gov. Charlie Baker’s Swampscott home Saturday afternoon.

Trump supporters said they have been gathering outside Baker’s house every week for 40 weeks. After Trump-incited mobs rioted at the Capitol Wednesday, Baker said he supports peaceful protests — including ones outside his house — but not violent action.

“I and others should have no problem, no matter what somebody’s point of view is, if they engage in peaceful protest,” Baker said. “But if you go there to cause trouble, pick a fight, engage in violence, break into a property that doesn’t belong to you, you should be arrested and you should be prosecuted.”

