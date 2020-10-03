Trump supporters caravan to NH for re-election rally

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people led a rolling rally from the South Shore to New Hampshire to support President Donald Trump Saturday.

Speakers and attendees said they wanted to rally for Trump’s re-election and show support after he tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday.

“I was really shaken to the core because he’s been criticized for not wearing a mask at events and big large events, but I was pretty surprised, kind of upset,” said supporter Dotty Pedi.

“The president is going to see what happened here today, that I can promise you,” said Bristol County Sherriff Thomas Hodgson. “When he sees that, given where he is at this moment, I can’t think of anything more inspiring for him than to know all of you were there for him.”

Attendees where socially distant in their cars but the crowd gathering for a rally at the Londonderry Flea Market parking lot was mostly mask-less. Supporters said they were praying for Trump.

“My prayers are with him and his family, it’s a sad situation that that happened to them,” said attendee Michelle Webb. “Maybe it will be a wake up call to America to take this seriously.”

