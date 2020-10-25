Trump supporters rally in Carver; Anti-Trump demonstrators gather on Boston Common

Two different groups of voters organized rallies in Massachusetts – one in support of President Donald Trump and the other against him.

In Carver, cars lined up for a parade in support of Trump and his reelection on Saturday. In Boston, demonstrators gathered on the Boston Common calling for him to be voted out of office.

“We want to show President Trump support, just a friendly parade through town to let him know that there’s many in Massachusetts that really do love everything he’s done so far in his administration,” Helen Marrone said.

On the Common, Stan Lawrence joined in the call to get out the vote, claiming that the Trump administration was trying to steal the election by suppressing voters.

“It’s not simply enough to vote, you have to be out in the streets before and after the election demanding that that vote be heard and that there’s not voter suppression,” Lawrence said.

