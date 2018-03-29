Trump threatens to ‘hold up’ Korea trade pact

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to “hold up” the trade agreement his administration just finalized with South Korea to provide more leverage for talks with North Korea.

Speaking in Ohio, Trump highlighted the renegotiation of the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement. He added: “I may hold it up until after a deal is made with North Korea.”

Trump says the “rhetoric has calmed down” with North Korea, as the two countries have announced plans to meet next month in advance of a possible meeting between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Trump says he may hold up the agreement “because it’s a very strong card and I want to make sure everyone is treated fairly.”

The renegotiation is set to be the first trade agreement concluded by the Trump administration.

