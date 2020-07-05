Trump to hold rally in Portsmouth, NH Saturday, masks not required but ‘strongly encouraged’

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - President Trump will hold a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on July 11, campaign officials said Sunday.

The rally will be outside at the Portsmouth International Airport and start at 8 p.m.

Organizers did not say they would require attendees to wear masks, but said all attendees would be given a face mask and “strongly encouraged” to wear it.

As of July 4, 380 people have died of the coronavirus in New Hampshire, which has seen 5,871 total cases of the virus.

