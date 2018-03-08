Trump to order steel, aluminum tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will sign orders to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on Thursday afternoon.

The president suggested earlier Thursday he would provide temporary exemptions for Canada and Mexico as he aims to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump also suggested Australia and “other countries” might be spared.

The announcement comes amid a last-minute lobbying effort to blunt the impact of tariffs.

Trump has said the U.S. will be “very fair” but “very flexible” and “protect the American worker.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)