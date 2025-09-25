President Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday that will declare that the terms of a deal to effectively save TikTok, the popular social media video platform, meet the security concerns laid out under law.

A White House official, granted anonymity to preview Trump’s plans, said the president will issue the executive order on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Oracle will lead U.S. oversight of the algorithm and security underlying TikTok’s popular video platform. The Trump administration will not have a stake in the joint venture nor be part of its board.

It’s unclear if Chinese officials have signed the framework deal.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)