Trump touts Iran sanctions on movie-style poster

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting what looks like a movie-style poster that takes creative inspiration from the TV series “Game of Thrones” to announce the reimposition of sanctions against Iran.

Trump tweeted a photo of himself with the words “Sanctions are Coming” Nov. 5. The U.S. sanctions on Iran had been lifted under a 2015 international nuclear pact, but they are being reimposed on Monday.

It’s the second batch of penalties that the administration has reimposed since Trump, a former reality TV star, withdrew from the landmark deal in May.

