WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging his followers to inform rapper Jay-Z that “because of my policies,” unemployment among black Americans is at the “LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

The president’s tweet Sunday appears to be in response to a CNN interview in which the rapper said the president’s vulgar comments about African countries and Haiti were “disappointing” and “hurtful.”

Jay-Z said on the debut episode of “The Van Jones Show” on Saturday that lower unemployment among blacks doesn’t make up for the president’s attitude. Jay-Z says, “It’s not about money at the end of the day,” and it “doesn’t equate to happiness.”

Asked about the president’s tweet as he attended the Grammys Sunday night, Jay-Z’s producer No I.D. says the back-and-forth is “a conversation that needs to occur.”

