‘Trump will do just that’: VP Pence says Supreme Court nomination to come

GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Vice President Mike Pence flew into Manchester, New Hampshire airport Tuesday and was greeted by a crowd of supporters chanting “four more years” and “fill that seat.”

Pence took a motorcade up to Gilford, near Lake Winnipesaukee and told the hundreds of supports gathered how important it was to nominate a judge, send that candidate to the Senate for approval and then, fill that seat.

The seat left open by renowned Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is something that is at the forefront of minds on both sides of the aisle.

They respect her achievements and mourne her loss but they are also turning their thoughts to the future and what happens next.

Vice President Pence assured the crowd that President Trump would be announcing his pick on Saturday.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an inspiring life. Shen paved the way for women in the law and America mourns the passing of a true public servant,” Pence said. “The Constitution of the United States provides that the President shall appoint judges to the Supreme Court. And before the week is out, after we honor the life and memory of Justice Ginsburg, President Donald Trump will do just that.”

7NEWS spoke with attendees and many said they were interested in seeing Trump appoint a conservative to the court and that his choice may be a woman.

