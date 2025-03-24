BOSTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said Monday that ICE arrested 370 undocumented migrants in the Boston area over the last week.

Homan said he personally traveled to Boston to help agents track them down. He said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with a slew of other federal agencies including the FBI, carried out a five-day operation.

Homan said the migrants arrested include people “wanted for murder or to serve a criminal sentence for murder, along with drug traffickers, child sexual predators and numerous other violent public safety threats.”

He called out Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, saying they refuse to cooperate with ICE.

Wu was called to Congress earlier this month to speak on Boston’s handling of police and immigration matters. She did not comment on the ICE arrests Monday.

Healey said Monday that she hadn’t yet seen Homan’s statements, but that as attorney general and governor, she believes she has a record of being tough on violent criminals.

“We continue to cooperate — local, state and federal — with law enforcement, so I’m not sure what the director is referring to, but it’s certainly always been our position that those who do things that are crimes and people who are violent in communities should be held accountable and taken off the streets,” Healey said.

