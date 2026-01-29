MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan says immigration enforcement will reduce the number of officers in Minnesota but suggested during a news conference Thursday that it would happen only after ‘cooperation’ from state officials.

Homan was speaking for the first time since the president sent him to Minneapolis after a federal immigration officer fatally shot a protester on Saturday.

Homan doubled down on the need for local jails to alert Immigration and Customs Enforcement to people in their custody who ICE can remove from the country.

Homan said that means that fewer agents have to actually be out on the streets looking for people.

He acknowledged that immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota haven’t been perfect but was also adamant that the administration isn’t surrendering their mission.

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)