WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Kennedy Center Friday added President Donald Trump’s name to the building after its board of trustees, handpicked by Trump, voted to rename it The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

New signage was installed on the outside of the building to reflect the name change.

Former Congressman Joe Kennedy spoke out against the change, writing, “The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law. It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says.”

Prior to the new signage, Trump had often referred to the space as the “Trump Kennedy Center.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)