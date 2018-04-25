NEW YORK (WHDH) – President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, said he will plead the fifth in the Stormy Daniels case. Cohen said he will not say anything in regards to the lawsuit.

The former adult film star is suing Trump over an agreement to stay quiet about her alleged 2006 with the president.

The White House said the Trump denies the affair.

