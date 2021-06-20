TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A beach in Truro was temporarily closed to swimmers on Sunday after a confirmed white shark sighting.

Lifeguards ordered all of the swimmers out of the water at Head of the Meadow beach after the confirmed sighting around 12:40 p.m. and only beach activities were permitted, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

