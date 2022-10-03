NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man who allegedly set his mother on fire died of an apparent suicide at the Ash Street Jail, according to the Bristol County DA’s Office.

Adam Howe, of Truro, was found in the New Bedford jail shortly after 3 p.m., when correctional officers noticed he was unresponsive. Correctional officers and nurses performed CPR on him before EMS rushed him to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased around 30 minutes after he was first found.

Howe was alone in his cell in an isolated unit at the time of the incident and was wearing inmate clothing specifically designed for at-risk individuals. He was also subjected to random 15-minute spot checks.

No foul play is suspected, and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer will conduct an autopsy.

As 7NEWS previously reported, Howe was originally arrested and charged in connection with the murder of his 70-year-old mother in Truro on Friday. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 3.

Howe was brought into custody Friday night after emergency crews responded to a wellness check and a separate report of a fire around 9:30 p.m., only to discover him standing in the front yard of a home, next to a fire that first responders soon realized was a burning body.

