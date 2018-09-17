Truro shark attack victim talks about fatal incident in Wellfleet

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man attacked by a shark in August on a Truro beach is talking about the deadly attack Saturday in Wellfleet.

William Lytton, 61, is still recovering at Spaulding Hospital. He says he realizes how lucky he really is.

Lytton was in 8 to 10 feet of water when he was attacked by a great white shark. The bite missed an artery by a few millimeters.

He says he feels horrible for the family of 26-year-old Arthur Medici, who was killed Saturday after getting bit by a shark.

“I was really more horrified than, in some ways, about my own attack because I thought it was just a one-off, isolated incident and second of all, I’ve done well so I thought it’s not as bad as they say, but then (Medici) died. And they told me it’s three millimeters away from my femoral artery,” Lytton said. “You hit the femoral artery and you’re dead. That’s the difference between life and death. I offer my condolences to the family. I feel terrible about it.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)