A Woburn-based lottery trust on Tuesday claimed Massachusetts’ largest instant “scratch and win” lottery prize in state lottery history in the form of a $25 million winning ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission announced. 

The Speedway at 709 McGrath Highway in Somerville sold the winning ticket and will receive a $50,000 bonus as a result. 

Trustee Marco Schiavo represented the Simmons & Schiavo Lottery Trust 2023-28 of Woburn to claim a one-time $16.25 million payment before taxes for the lottery winners. 

This week’s multi-million-dollar win came in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” game, which launched earlier this year as the lottery’s first $50 instant ticket game. 

To date, the lottery commission said winners have claimed seven of 15 $1 million prizes, leaving eight such prizes unclaimed. There were also five $2 million prizes and two $25 million prizes still yet to be claimed as of Tuesday. 

