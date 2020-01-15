‘Try fighting this, I dare you!’: Boston cop accused of sending driver fake ticket, menacing note after road rage incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer has been indicted on criminal charges after prosecutors say he forged a state police ticket and mailed it to another driver after an off-duty road rage incident — along with a menacing hand-written note.

Christopher Curtis, of Roslindale, was released on public recognizance Tuesday following his arraignment on charges including forgery, uttering, filing a false report by a public employee, witness intimidation, misleading an investigation, and unlawfully obtaining a CORI.

Curtis, who has been a post officer in Boston since 2017, was allegedly involved in a road rage incident in Middlesex County in March 2017 and used his status to access the victim’s information and mail them a forged $790 ticket in an envelope bearing the Boston Police Department’s logo.

The fake ticket was accompanied by a note that read: “Watched you go in and out of traffic, tried pushing my truck off the road just to get into the left lane. Clocked you going over 90 in a 65. I have a 6 min video of you driving like an (expletive) and pulled up next to you and took your picture. Try fighting this … I dare you! What happens when you try and run an officer’s truck off the road on 95S. Hope it was worth it. See you in court.”

It wasn’t until the victim appeared in Woburn District Court that court staffers noticed irregularities with the ticket and alerted state police, who, in turn, referred the matter to the Boston Police Anti-Corruption Division.

Investigators say Curtis admitted to sending the fake ticket and letter after initially lying about the incident.

Curtis has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

