BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after attempting to bring a “vampire straw” through security, according to New England TSA.
The man was taken into custody and Massachusetts State Police confiscated the weapon, officials say.
Vampire straws, marketed as heavy-duty, everyday straws that double as a self-defense weapons, are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. Officials say most sharp objects are only allowed in checked bags.
The man is now facing a state charge, officials say. His name has not been released.
