BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after attempting to bring a “vampire straw” through security, according to New England TSA.

The man was taken into custody and Massachusetts State Police confiscated the weapon, officials say.

Vampire straws, marketed as heavy-duty, everyday straws that double as a self-defense weapons, are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. Officials say most sharp objects are only allowed in checked bags.

The man is now facing a state charge, officials say. His name has not been released.

This is a Vampire straw. These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. A passenger found that out yesterday @BostonLogan when @MassStatePolice confiscated the item and eventually arrested the 26-year-old man on a state charge. 🧛🏼‍♂️🥤🚫 #travelfail pic.twitter.com/8TGQYP93c7 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 24, 2023

