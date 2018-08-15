SEATTLE (WHDH) — Two TSA agents in Seattle created a jingle to make things easier for people waiting in the security line.

Cellphone video captured one of the agents singing the security instructions to passengers as the other snapped along to keep the beat.

The agent described how to get through the gate and explained what cannot be brought onto the plane.

The song put smiles on the faces of the waiting passengers.

