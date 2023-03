BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA agents at Logan Airport confiscated a musket from a passenger’s luggage over the weekend.

Officials say the musket was not packed properly and the 71-year-old passenger didn’t declare it.

Agents took the musket and the man was allowed to continue on.

