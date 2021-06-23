BOSTON (WHDH) - A man traveling through Logan International Airport in Boston was found with a loaded firearm Tuesday morning.

A Transportation Security Administration officer detected a loaded 9mm firearm along with a magazine containing eight rounds in a 28-year-old man’s backpack just before 10 a.m., according to TSA.

State police took possession of the firearm and issued the Massachusetts resident a summons to appear in court.

“Summer travel season is here and it is busy, but our TSA officers continue to do a fantastic job preventing firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts. “Passengers who are traveling with firearms need to ensure they are properly packed in their checked baggage. When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm it can slow or shut down security screening until the police resolve the incident.”

This marks the sixth firearm detected this year by TSA officers at Logan International Airport.

In 2020, TSA discovered a total of 11 firearms at Logan and 18 in 2019.

