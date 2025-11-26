Hunter, a 10-year-old TSA dog at Logan airport, retired after 9 years on the job and received a proper send off with coworkers and supporters throwing balls towards him to play with.

The explosive protection dog, who screens passengers and baggage, will now get to relax and enjoy the rest of his days with his handler.

HIs coworkers said he’s a great dog who worked very hard on duty.

