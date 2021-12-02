(WHDH) — The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that it’s extending its face mask requirement through mid-March.

People must wear a face covering while using transportation networks throughout the United States, including airports, onboard commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and commuter bus and rail systems, through March 18, 2022, the TSA said.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske reiterated that the combination of vaccinations and face masks is highly effective in terms of slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the transportation system.

