BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA agents found a loaded gun wrapped in a shirt inside a traveler’s backpack at Logan Airport in Boston on Tuesday, officials said.

The 9mm firearm was found concealed in the backpack, which had already been checked, according to TSA New England.

It’s not clear if the traveler is facing criminal charges.

The TSA reminded travelers that unloaded firearms can be transported in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Travelers must also declare firearms and ammunition to the airline when checking a bag at the ticket counter.

