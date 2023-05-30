BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA New England shared a reminder for travelers Tuesday after a spokesperson said officers found a set of knives in a passenger’s carry-on bag over the weekend.

Spokesperson Dan Velez said officers at Logan Airport in Boston detected the “Naruto ninja knife set,” which was inspired by the Naruto series, in the bag on Saturday.

Knives, Velez said, should only be placed in checked bags, rather than carry-ons.

On Saturday @BostonLogan, @TSA officers detected this Naruto ninja knife set in a passenger's carry-on bag. Knives should always be placed in checked bags only! #travelfail pic.twitter.com/6dcZ6GqeBZ — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) May 30, 2023

Saturday’s find at Logan came during a busy Memorial Day weekend at airports across New England. In total, TSA officials said they screened close to 334,000 people at the region’s six major airports between Thursday and Sunday, marking an increase of 32,000 from 2022 figures.

On Memorial Day itself, Velez said officers at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut also found a 75 mm inert artillery shell in a passenger’s checked bag.

“Inert or not…artillery shells are a no go!” Velez said in a Tweet.

On Monday @TSA officers @Bradley_Airport came across this 75mm inert artillery shell in a passenger's checked bag. Inert or not…artillery shells are a no go! #travelfail pic.twitter.com/A8xaRoVkq2 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) May 30, 2023

