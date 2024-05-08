BOSTON (WHDH) - The TSA shared a reminder for travelers Tuesday after officers found a set of throwing knives in a carry-on bag at Logan Airport.

TSA New England spokesperson Dan Velez said officers detected 10 knives in the bag.

Velez did not say whether the passenger faced any charges but dubbed the incident a “#travel fail.”

“Just a reminder, if you have a set of throwing knives…you need to pack them in your checked bag!” he said.

